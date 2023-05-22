A few subtle modifications and the Heico C40 is completely finished.

The Volvo C40 is a wonderful phenomenon that scores wonderfully well. It is of course basically just a Volvo XC40, but with a sloping roofline. Another difference is that the C40 is always electric. Remarkably enough, compared to the XC40, the C40 is slightly more economical.

In the most optimal configuration, the XC40 (Extended Range RWD) reaches 572 km, while the 1,400 euro more expensive C40 reaches 582 km on a full tank. The C40 is also twenty whole kilograms lighter at 1,975 kg. Look, then you are doing good for the environment! But you also choose the C40 because it is just a bit thicker.

Heico C40

But it can be even thicker if you choose the Heico C40. If you don’t know Heico: that is a German Volvo specialist who makes thick Volvos even thicker in this way.

In this case, they bent over the C40 and this is the result. At Heico they denounced the huge one wheel gap. The C40 is anything but an off-road vehicle, so Heico has taken measures.

Initially with the Heico Volution X. We already knew this model, but it is now also available in size 9×21. Strangely enough, that is quite a common size in 2023. You can choose from silver, diamond-cut or high-gloss black.

Optionally, you can then opt for carriage bolts and valve caps with the Heico logo. Nice touches. In terms of tires, a wide set has been chosen. There is 245/35 R21 at the front and 275/20 R21 at the rear. The rims are NOT a wide set with 9J all around.

Wickie that Viking

This was probably done to give the range a chance, Heico did not make the rims and tires even wider. Instead, they have a set of spacers on offer. Normally you always have to be careful with that, but if a specialist like Heico offers them, you know that the car will still drive nicely afterwards.

The same applies to the lowering springs. They lower the Heico C40 by about 30 millimetres. Enough to notice it, but not so much that you hit the bumpstops in every turn.

Finally, there are the necessary badges to remind fellow road users that you are driving a Heico C40 and not a normal C40. Two badges are available. The first is a small Heico badge with Viking helmet logo. The employees there are fans of Wickie the Viking, probably.

Then there is also a large ‘HEIC O’ logo for under the rear window. All parts come with a 5 year or 150,000 km warranty are available at Heico in Germany, although plenty of Volvo dealers are happy to sell Heico stuff for your C40.

