Thanks, but that's enough. «Hugely touched by the messages of affection» the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked for the affection they received «from people in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world». This, at least in intention, should be the last message from Kate Middelton and her husband Harry on the cancer diagnosis announced with a video last Friday. In the note released by the Kensington Palace spokesperson, as well as thanks for the overwhelmingly positive response to Catherine's video messagewe also clearly read a real and polite warning, put in black and white: the public phase of this story ends here and that the royal couple intends to handle the matter in private.

Kate Middleton has cancer: the announcement in a video on the BBC and on social media



William and Kate “are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for your understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the statement said. So privacy and no family public outings, at least for now. Kate, William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, they will not be present at the traditional Easter mass with the royal family. According to British media, the Prince of Wales is expected to resume his public duties after the Easter holidays and their children's return to school. Kate, 42, will now retire from public life and, apart from chemotherapy cycles, will remain in the family home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, together with Prince William and their three children “to isolate themselves from the world”, with hope, we can imagine not easy, of being left alone in her fight against the disease.

After announcing her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales continued to be the main protagonist of tabloids and newspapers in the United Kingdom and around the world. According to Sunday Times. which cites a source very close to the princess, Kate would have written the video message in her own hand “quickly and entirely alone”.. And she would also have made the decision on her own to address the nation in person using a video instead of a written note.

And King Charles III is also fighting against cancer and, according to his nephew Phillips, the only son of Princess Anne and her first husband, he would currently feel “frustrated” by the fact that his recovery from cancer “is taking longer than as much as he would like.” According to the same source, in recent weeks the sovereign has shown himself to be “pragmatic and in a good mood”, but also “very anxious to return to normality”.