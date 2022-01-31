You will first encounter a Kleavor as you advance through the main story of Pokémon Arceus Legends as an angry Royal Pokémon to appease. This is a tough battle against a particularly tough opponent, so it’s understandable if you want to add a Kleavor to your team after seeing it in action.

Kleavor is a Pokémon Beetle / Rock , a rather interesting combination of types. It is weak to Steel, Water, and Rock attacks, and resistant to Normal and Poison-type attacks. It boasts a high Physical Attack stat and can draw on a varied moveset, which obviously includes Rock and Beetle move, but also Fight, Normal and Psychic.

In this guide by Arceus Pokémon Legends we will explain to you how to find the Black Augite And get a Kleavor , one of the new Pokémon introduced in the Game Freak game.

How to evolve Scyther into Kleavor and where to find the Black Augite

Pokémon Legends Arceus, Kleavor’s stats page

Kleavor, as you may already know, is one of the two evolutions of Scyther, a first generation Pokémon reminiscent of a mantis and characterized by the dual Bug / Flying type. The first step therefore is to capture a specimen.

You may come across a Scyther in the Obsidian Rift in the Colossus Arena area, which is where you faced Kleavor. You will find several specimens between levels 14 and 20, but if you are looking for an even more powerful specimen in the southern area of ​​the same area you will be around a level 42 alpha Scyther.

Unlike many other monsters in Pokémon Arceus Legends, evolving Scyther into a Kleavor isn’t enough to simply level it up. Rather, the requirement to be met is to use a new evolutionary tool found in the Hisui region, theBlack Augite. It is a black stone that can only be obtained in very specific ways, in short, you can reach the end of the main story without even having obtained one. The good news is, it’s not a particularly difficult tool to obtain if you know where to look.

The fastest method in our opinion to get your hands on a Black Augite is to get it from a Graveler, the evolution of Geodude. In fact, once the Pokémon is defeated in battle or captured it has a small chance of dropping this tool. You can run into Gravelers in practically every area of ​​Hisui, but we advise you to tackle those of the Vermilion Marsh at Slope Roll, Swamp Boccalarga and Swamp Purple as you’ll find plenty of them in these areas. Don’t forget to make room in the Purse and bring Pokémon with Water or Grass moves (they deal four times the damage to Graveler) to speed up the process.

The second way to get a Black Augite is to take advantage of the seeker abilities of Ursaluna with the Poké Pass. You will have access to this function by advancing in the history of Arceus Pokémon Legends, to be precise you will unlock Ursaluna during the course of the main mission n. 8 “Maru is in trouble”. When you are on the back of Ursaluna you just need to follow the indicator on the screen to find a hidden treasure, once you have reached the exact point press Y to dig and find the loot. It should be noted that finding a Black Augite in this way may take some time, since the loot found by Ursaluna is apparently random, so use this method only if it is difficult for you to face Gravelers.

Finally, the last way to get a Black Augite is with spacetime distortions that appear randomly in the various areas of Hisui. Inside you will find tough Pokémon, but also tools and useful items, including the much-coveted black stone. However, even in this case we are talking about a completely random method, as well as dangerous given the level of the enemies, so the first two are more accessible.





Pokémon legends Arceus, the Black Augite is essential to evolve Scyther into Kleavor

Once you have captured a Scyther and obtained a Black Augite you will have all the elements necessary to add to your Kleavor collection. In fact, it will be enough to use the tool on the Pokémon to give way to evolution, regardless of its level.

