Turkey.- After the incident suffered by the Sinaloan influencer Hector Lemon and some tourists during their trip through Turkey due to the strong snow storm that was in the place, the influencer recounts how those moments of tension were.

The beloved youtuber details exclusively for DEBATE that they were stranded in the city of Pamukkale, in Turkey, due to the situation and despite this, they requested help from the country’s authorities to continue with the journey.

“We were in Pamukkale visiting the cotton castle when leaving the place the driver realized that the road was closed by snow and there was no way forward, our guide along with other guides asked for help and machines arrived to make way for us and leave”indicated the influencer.

Likewise, with his charisma and characteristic occurrences of the influencer, they were seen through photographs and videos so that the experience was not unpleasant.

“We spent almost 3 hours waiting for help from the machines that remove the ice, in fact, the local press was present because this hasn’t happened for many years”said Hector.

It should be noted that Héctor Limón, is one of the most prominent influencers Currently and his journey through the Asian continent, he has shared some videos of his trip, where his fans expect occurrences and adventures of his journey.

