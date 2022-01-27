Culiacán.- This Wednesday, January 26, the Sinaloa Ministry of Health reported 1,110 new infections and 25 deaths from the coronavirus in the entity. Just last Tuesday, 1,343 new infections and 19 deaths had been reported.

The state agency reported a historical cumulative of 98 thousand 649 cases confirmed and a total of 9 thousand 239 deaths by this viral disease that affects the respiratory system.

Balance

The new infections occurred in the municipalities: Culiacán, 358; Ahhome, 285; Mazatlan, 164; Navolato, 73; The Strong, 55; The Rosary, 46; Guasave, 39; Salvador Alvarado, 24; Narrowness, 22; corn, 20; Escuinapa, 9; Choix, 7; Cosala, 2; Badiraguato, 1 and Concordia 1.

As for the 25 most recent deaths, there are 13 from Culiacán, 6 from Ahome, 2 from Mazatlán, 1 from Salvador Alvarado and 1 from Choix.

The Ministry of Health announced that another thousand 149 people were discharged, for which there are already a total of 87 thousand 950 patients recovered after contracting this virus.

active cases

The number of active cases now stands at 1,460 in the state and Culiacán ranks first, concentrating 976; in second place is Mazatlan, with 244 and in third place Ahome with 94.

They are followed by El Fuerte, 63; Navolato, 51; Salvador Alvarado, 27; Guasave, 24; The Rosary, 21; Escuinapa, 9; Narrowness, 8; Cosala, 7; Sinaloa de Leyva, 4; Mocorito, 4; Concord, 3; Choix, 3; Elota, 2 and San Ignacio, 2. The only municipality that does not have active cases is Badiraguato.

The state agency also reported that there are currently 2,206 suspected cases.

It was reported that there is an availability of 83 percent of covid-19 beds in Sinaloa, which is still at the epidemiological yellow traffic light.

Most recent deaths

Culiacan

Male 38 years old died on January 24 Female 50 years old died on January 9 (Diabetes and Asthma) Male 51 years old died on January 24 (Diabetes) Male 53 years old died on January 11 Male 54 years old died on December 28, 2021 Female, 58 years old, died on January 24 (Immunosupression) Female 62 years old died on January 19 Female 62 years old died on January 19 (Immunosupression) Female 62 years old died on January 19 Male 65 years old died on January 9 (Diabetes, Hypertension and Ins. Ren. Cro.) Female 68 years old died on January 24 (Hypertension and Obesity) Female 70 years old died on January 22 (Diabetes) Male 74 years old died on January 24 (Hypertension)

Mazatlan

Female 76 years old died on December 31, 2021 (Hypertension) Male 78 years old died on January 22 (Hypertension)

Ahome

Male 80 years old died on January 22 (Hypertension) Female, 81 years old, died on January 24 (Immunosupression) Female 82 years old died on January 24 (Diabetes and Hypertension) Male 86 years old died on January 12 Female 87 years old died on January 24 (Hypertension) Male 88 years old died on January 24 (Diabetes)

Salvador Alvarado

Male 88 years old died on December 28, 2021

Choix

Male 88 years old died on January 24 (Hypertension)

