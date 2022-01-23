Home page world

A car in Gaziantep on the side of the road – covered by a thick layer of snow. © Muhammed Ibrahim Ali/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

It snows and snows and snows in large parts of Turkey. The snow masses also have an impact on road traffic. There were serious accidents.

Istanbul (AP) – Serious traffic accidents occurred in Turkey over the weekend due to heavy snowfall.

At least three people were killed in a bus accident on a city freeway in the metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday and at least 18 others were injured, the state news agency Anadolu reported. The driver lost control of the coach, which then fell into a ditch. According to Anadolu, the passage was temporarily closed on both sides due to poor visibility.

According to a report, a coach slipped and overturned in the northern Turkish Black Sea province of Tokat, where it was also snowing heavily. One person died and at least 18 others were injured.

And the snow also affected public life in south-eastern Turkey. In the provinces of Bingöl, Sirnak and Elazig, connections to numerous villages were cut off, Anadolu reported. The Meteorological General Directorate expected heavy snowfall in Istanbul and parts of the Black Sea region for the entire Sunday. In parts of Anatolia and in south-eastern Turkey, the weather should continue until Monday evening. dpa