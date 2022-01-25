Istanbul.- Both the air and road transport was paralyzed during this monday in Istanbul, Turkey, due to a heavy snowfall in the city inhabited by 16 million people. According to national media, this is the worst winter storm alive in the country in the last 40 years.

Many people were left in their vehicles stranded on the roads of the capital of Turkeywhile some animals were buried by the Nevada.

The Istanbul airport suspended activities since yesterday for a few hours and then they announced the extension of the measure until 1:00 p.m. local time.

Read more: Joe Biden apologizes to journalist whom he called “Stupid son of a bitch”

The Government of Istanbul prohibited during this morning the traffic of private cars until 1:00 p.m., while the cleaning teams work to clear the roads and make them passable.

In recent hours, some drivers abandoned their cars and returned home by public transport or on foot, according to information published by the EFE agency.

The inclement weather also led to the suspension of the departure of intercity trucks due to the poor condition of the roads, from which more than 5,000 people trapped by snow have been evacuated.

Similarly, low temperatures affected other cities in Turkey, such as the tourist town of Antalya, where the first snowfall in 29 years occurred.

Read more: For the CJNG! Six charged in the US for smuggling weapons into Mexico

Turkey’s Meteorological Directorate predicted that snowfall will continue in most of the country’s provinces until the weekend.