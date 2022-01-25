Darryn Binder will be the first rider after Jack Miller in 2015 to step directly into MotoGP from Moto3, when this year he makes his debut with the WithU Yamaha RNF.

The South African driver’s promotion has come under criticism due to his aggression in the incoming class, which especially ended up in the spotlight at the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Portugal, when it provoked a contact that prevented Dennis Foggia to fight for the title until the end with Pedro Acosta.

But team principal Razlan Razali believes he has enough “experienced people” on his team who can help Binder grow and become a MotoGP rider. He also insisted that the team has no intention of putting pressure on the 24-year-old.

“At the moment it’s up to Wilco Zeelenberg, his team manager, and his technical boss (Noe Herrera Crispi) to manage Darryn’s development in terms of approach, give him direction and so on,” Razali said when asked by Motorsport.com if the team had already talked about the approach to follow with Binder for his MotoGP debut.

“We will take our time with him, we are not going to put him under any excessive pressure. Of course, criticism is always open when a Moto3 rider arrives directly in MotoGP. This is normal, but we believe in him, we see the potential of Darryn “.

“It’s a big risk for us, but above all for Darryn. But we have capable and experienced people around him, who will be able to guide him in the best way. We will take things one race at a time and see how he can progress. You never know, this one. it’s MotoGP, it could surprise everyone “.

Darryn Binder, RNF Racing Photo by: RNF Racing

Even if the competition is more than fierce, the Malaysian manager seems to have the objectives for the 2022 season very clear in his head, the first with the new team structure, which will also be able to count on a highly experienced rider like Andrea Dovizioso in the saddle. to an M1 factory.

“With Andrea we would like to fight for the top positions in the championship, while with Darryn we would like to do it for the Rookie of the Year. And we must not forget the title of best Independent Team. This year we will only be involved in MotoGP, but it will not be however easy “.

Read also:

In addition to the present, however, we must also look to the future, because if on the one hand it is true that the team has signed a commitment with Dorna to stay in MotoGP until 2026, on the other hand the contract with Yamaha is only of a year, so in a short time it will be necessary to work to guarantee a long-term supplier and obviously we will talk about the renewal with the Iwata House.

“We only have a one-year contract with Yamaha, because we are a new company, which is only four months old, but a line will be drawn for the renewal in June. The approach is like in 2019, Yamaha knows us and for they count how we manage the team. “