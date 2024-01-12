Picture: Manufacturer

Heat provider

The persistently bad weather makes the longing for a fireplace grow. With a new design, which recently won the German Design Award, the Hase manufactory from Trier wants to compensate for two disadvantages of classic construction methods. The door to the Osaka's firebox is high enough that the stove can be filled while standing. And the oven body can be rotated so that the pane can be aligned to suit the seat. Not everyone may like the basic body with a ribbed, hand-made ceramic texture, but it still stands out from the metal monotony. The oven generates five kilowatts of heat under standard conditions and costs 5,790 euros.