J Cole is Butler’s friend, Spoelstra’s assistant. It was he who advised them Martin. That made the difference against the Celtics, especially in game 7
Stvery few hours have passed since the end of game 7, and the series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics can already legitimately be counted among the most unpredictable, unsuspected and absurd in recent NBA history, a story which, in the past, was not certain denied cluster twists. Second against eighth, with Miami becoming only the second team ever to reach the Finals starting from the last, miserable, available spot.
#Heat #final #tip #a.. #rapper #Caleb #hes #phenomenon
Leave a Reply