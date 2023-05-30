The new BMW 5 series has a game console that allows you to play games together on the center screen when the car is stationary. Just like Tesla, indeed. For this, BMW is working together with the game company AirConsole. You probably have the controller for gaming in your hand right now, namely your smartphone.

You scan a QR code on the screen and the fun can begin. Unfortunately, you cannot continue working on your ultimate team in FIFA or race in Gran Turismo. For now, fifteen multiplayer games are available in the BMW i5. The occupants can race together or against each other Go Kart Goplaying football Golazoplay a music quiz in MusicGuess. Overcooked is one of the more famous games.

190 games, part of which is free

AirConsole has more than 190 games on offer that, according to BMW, are gradually coming to the 5 series. The basic version of the virtual game console is free, but if you want to play more games, you have to pay. Are you done gaming in the i5? Then you can also watch a nice game of football.

You will also soon be able to get AirConsole with other BMWs. You can play a game, especially in the back of the BMW 7-series. Although the new i7 also has an HDMI port to connect your real console – while you’re at it.