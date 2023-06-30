Heartfelt farewell from Juventus to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

John William Square He no longer goes with Juventus from Italy and his future does not seem clear, or at least that is what is known.

Cuadrado has a market, that’s clear, but it is not known which team he will go to. The truth is that the Colombian midfielder comes out of the Juventino cast.

The message

The club paid tribute to him. “314 times he took to the field to fight for our colours, winning 11 trophies. 26 times he rejoiced, with his unmistakable dance, after scoring with our shirt. 59 times he assisted his teammates so they could share the joy of scoring”, says the page.

And he adds: “Today, after a journey of eight seasons, it’s time to say goodbye because Juan Cuadrado is leaving Juventus. Eight unforgettable years. Year after year, ‘Panita’ was one of the certainties, regardless of position, tactical disposition or the jersey number he was wearing on his back.

Juan Cuadrado celebrates a goal with Juventus.

Cuadrado won the hearts of the fans, the leaders and the technicians he led.

“Eight years full of joy, smiles, jokes and enthusiasm. He brought his positive energy to the locker room and to our world. Juan won over the fans in a unique and special way, becoming a benchmark on and off the pitch. Eight years of dribbling dizzying, crazy runs that turned games around, sometimes even seasons.That goal in the Derby della Mole on October 31, 2015, his first with the black and white, was the one that kicked off a comeback that led to the Scudetto after a hesitant start”.

