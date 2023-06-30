There BlizzCon 2023 will take place on November 3-4 in California and certainly many enthusiasts are looking forward to going there. Even without considering travel expenses (a bit too high for us Italians but more manageable for US residents), we must also consider the ticket price That it costs $299 for the basic version and $799 for the special version. We are talking about the official prices, mind you, not about the surcharges of the touts.
BlizzCon 2023 tickets will be sold in two stages: July 8 and July 22, through the AXS website. Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets for each transaction. Children under the age of seven will not be able to enter and anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will be there for BlizzCon 2023 two types of ticketsas mentioned:
- General Admission – $299: Access to all rooms, early access to the BlizzCon Store, exclusive BlizzCon in-game items, one official BlizzCon backpack
- Portal Pass – $799: all above bonuses, plus access to exclusive locations to see gameplay, meet developers and more, separate registration line, separate security line, early access to the lounge
There will then be a Virtual Tickets for those who don’t participate but want to get some perks, such as in-game items, early access to BlizzCon merchandise and more. More details will be shared later.
BlizzCon 2023: $800 or free
As always, it will be possible watch live for free online. Of course, the live presentation is only a small part of the BlizzCon experience. Fans want to attend live for exclusive access but also to physically be among many other fans.
It is also explained that “while the Opening Ceremony will be visible on screens in each hall, the ceremony itself will take place entirely in the BlizzCon Arena. Due to limited seating, a raffle system will be used to pre-distribute tickets to attend the Opening Ceremony in the arena – all ticket holders are enabled by default; further details will be provided later.”
“Even all the panels and the Community night will take place in the BlizzCon Arena and seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Just like the Opening Ceremony, all panels and Community Night will be simulcast during BlizzCon, as well as a free live stream for our virtual attendees.”
“We are bringing all stage activity to the BlizzCon Arena, with the goal of delivering an immersive experience unique in the whole structure. This gives us the opportunity to enhance the experiential aspect of the show for live attendees and allows us to offer a full virtual experience to those who choose to tune in from home.”
