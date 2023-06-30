There BlizzCon 2023 will take place on November 3-4 in California and certainly many enthusiasts are looking forward to going there. Even without considering travel expenses (a bit too high for us Italians but more manageable for US residents), we must also consider the ticket price That it costs $299 for the basic version and $799 for the special version. We are talking about the official prices, mind you, not about the surcharges of the touts.

BlizzCon 2023 tickets will be sold in two stages: July 8 and July 22, through the AXS website. Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets for each transaction. Children under the age of seven will not be able to enter and anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will be there for BlizzCon 2023 two types of ticketsas mentioned:

General Admission – $299: Access to all rooms, early access to the BlizzCon Store, exclusive BlizzCon in-game items, one official BlizzCon backpack

Portal Pass – $799: all above bonuses, plus access to exclusive locations to see gameplay, meet developers and more, separate registration line, separate security line, early access to the lounge

There will then be a Virtual Tickets for those who don’t participate but want to get some perks, such as in-game items, early access to BlizzCon merchandise and more. More details will be shared later.