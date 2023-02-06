The earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaraş region, near the border with Syria, with a magnitude of 7.8, while another tremor was recorded on Monday afternoon with a magnitude of 7.5.

And while people receive the outcome of the earthquake in the form of numbers, the reality on the ground presents the outcome with a greater dose of pain, because every dead person carries with him the consequences of orphanhood and loss, while many injured people will have to live in the future with amputated organs, disabilities and scars.

Pictures from Turkey and Syria showed bloody tragedies, amid expectations that the death toll will increase in the coming hours and days.

Among the poignant images are survivors in Turkey shedding tears as they look at their homes, which have become rubble after they collapsed on the heads of those who lived in them, or besieged them waiting for someone to pick them up.

The rescue workers themselves could not resist the severity of the tragedy and its impact on the soul, so the rescue workers began shedding tears, in front of the horror of what they saw.

In a number of regions of Syria and Turkey, cameras documented the exhumation of the bodies of young children, while they were being caught covered in dust, and their small bodies bled, and became covered with blood.

Users of the communication platforms shared videos showing a great deal of destruction in the city of Kahraman Maarsh, even as it looked like a city that had just emerged from war and fierce battles.

And in the city of Malatya, in eastern Turkey, where the cold and low temperature are, a video clip documented the exit of the inmates of a nursing home, to the snow, so that they would not remain under a roof that could fall at any moment.

And the elderly seemed to be trembling around a fire they made, hoping to feel some warmth, waiting to find a shelter to hide in, while the rescue workers are facing terrible pressure.

In Idlib governorate, a video clip, whose timing could not be verified, showed a hanging child, her body dangling from the rubble, and she was about to fall down from an upper floor.

The tragedy of the earthquake increases the suffering of the displaced in Idlib, where people were suffering from cold and lack of food due to the economic crisis, then the earthquake came to make matters worse.