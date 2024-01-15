First Lady states that Minister Waldez Góes (Regional Development) is working with the city hall under Lula's guidance

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva declared that she is following the news about the heavy rains that hit Rio de Janeiro “with a heavy heart”. She said in your profile on X (former Twitter) that the Minister of Regional Development, Waldez Góes, “already working” with mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), “by guidance” of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), “to guarantee full support from the federal government to the affected population”. According to the Power360, at least 11 people died because of the storm. Finally, Janja showed solidarity with the victims' family and friends. And she stated: “We will continue working together, with a lot of unity and solidarity!”