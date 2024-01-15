The visual experience for the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro will pass from a facial scan via the Apple Store app which will guide you in customizing the viewer.

On February 2nd, Apple will be ready to launch the long-awaited Vision Pro headset in the United States.

As the date approaches, users are preparing for pre-orders which will begin on January 19th. Since the headset presents itself as a totally innovative product, both in the context of the company and in the context of the market, the pre-order process It differs from the conventional one for iPhone or Mac.

In order to pre-order, you will need to undergo one facial scan via the Apple Store app.

This step allows you to identify the right size of the headset before proceeding with the order, offering buyers the opportunity to customize the device according to their needs. To pre-order, it will therefore be necessary to own, or at least have a iPhone or iPad with Face IDso at least a first generation 11-inch iPhone

This requirement allows Apple to capture a scan that is used to determine the precise dimensions of the Light Seal, the flexible part that fits over the face, and the size of the headbands.

To each face its “own” Two Apple Vision Pro head bands, the Solo Knit Band and the Dual Loop Band will be provided in the box The news was shared by MacRumors, suggesting that the application Apple Store will be willing to take a facial scan, providing users with a customized fit for the Light Seal and Head Band. The Apple Store app code details the uniqueness of the pre-order process compared to an ordinary iPhone purchase, explaining the essentiality of the facial scan. If the dimensions of the Light Seal and Head Band are incorrect, the Vision Pro may wobble and may not function properly. Apple has already experimented with this technology through the Head Measure and Fit app, working with developers to gain sizing expertise.

Now, the Apple Store app will be built around similar technology. The availability of different headband and Light Seal sizes of the Vision Pro will allow users to select the size for a comfortable fit.

This aspect is crucial, as it can significantly affect the entire experience and the results that the Apple headset will get.