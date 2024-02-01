“We are developing systems that can be of assistance and an angle to understand how important it is to adhere to screening paths or systems that can help patients prepare for colonoscopy operations, where we are very present with our technologies so that they can then be treated at their best during surgery.” These are the words of Stefano Ventavoli, Regional Head Commercial Development & Head of key Account management Olympus Italy, on the sidelines of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum in Rome.