“We strongly believe in public-private partnerships, as the creation of a new paradigm in which the public and private sectors essentially move away from the traditional collaboration between buyer and supplier to create a collaboration based on trust, on a commonality of objectives and mutual benefits” . Thus, Patrizia Palazzi, Strategic Sales Consultant Siemens Healthineers, on the occasion of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum promoted in Rome and organized by Core.
