“A very strong message comes out of the Report addressed to political and institutional decision-makers: we come from a recent past in which we believed we could manage health problems with financial leverage on both the supply and demand sides. In the first case with cuts, spending reviews and plans to repay regional deficits. In the second, however, by resorting to complementary health policies. Today we know that this is not enough to address the challenges we face. We need new tools to imagine the health system as a single system of public and private subjects who can make their contribution starting from research, experimentation and intelligent solutions from an organizational point of view that put the patient at the center “. Thus the General Director of Censis, Massimiliano Valerii, on the sidelines of the event of the Centro Studi Investimenti Sociali and Janssen Italia entitled “The Italian Health Day – The construction sites for the health of the future” held in Rome.