Because not everyone walks around with the dictionary of soccer codes in hand, nor does everyone respect it to the letter. Next, we review 6 great soccer players who returned to their country but not directly to the club of their loves:
Who is still remembered as one of the best center forwards in history -we are talking about Ronaldo Nazario-, had no qualms when thinking about the club that would enjoy his return to the country.
Far from giving back to Cruzeiro the years of training and the possibility of turning professional, he threw everything away and decided that his last dance would be for Corinthians. Unnecessary.
Neither Central Rosary -club for which he sympathizes- nor River Plate -club that formed him-. El Jefecito, after passing through Europe (West Ham, Liverpool and Barcelona), returned to the country to play for Estudiantes de La Plata. He played 11 games and in 2020 he announced his retirement to dedicate himself to training for the Argentine National Team.
To talk about Ortega is to talk about River because the soccer life of Jujuy was always linked to the club of his loves.
He made his debut with Passarella in 1991. In ’96 he was champion of America together with Francescoli, Crespo and other great soccer players. That same year he moved to Valencia, his first European experience. Then came Parma and Sampdoria, just before he returned to Núñez for the first time in 2000. After Japan-Korea 2002, he signed with Turkish side Fenerbache, but things did not go well. He returned to the country to play in Newell’sand after two years in the Leprosyreturned again to River.
His problems with alcohol played a trick on him, and in 2008 Simeone did not want him on the squad. He went on loan to Independiente de Rivadavia and returned to The band one year later. In 2010 he said goodbye for the last time already in the twilight of his career. All Boys and Defensores de Belgrano, his last stops before hanging up his boots. Hero of Argentine soccer.
At just 17 years of age, he made his debut in San Lorenzo in 1998 with Oscar Ruggeri as coach. In his first stage he won the Clausura 2001, the Mercosur 2001 and the Copa Sudamericana 2002. In 2003 he went to Veracruz and two years later he joined Sporting Lisboa.
He would only return to the Ciclón in 2009. In 2014, he became an idol by lifting the long-awaited Copa Libertadores. But a large part of the soccer community assures that he is a fan of HurricaneAnd he never played there.
After the incredible career that Ronaldinho had in the Old Continent, everyone was waiting for his return to the club where he was born; more precisely Guild. But it was not like that: he returned to the country to play for Flamengo, later for Atlético Mineiro and finally for Fluminense. The Gaúcho is not very loved for his payments anymore…
After leaving for Barcelona in 1981 and after spending time in Napoli and Seville, the 10 He returned to the Bombonera to receive all the love of his unconditional fans and play in the club of his loves.
But before that he had a scale: Newell’s. Between 1993 and 1994, Pelusa wore the jersey of Leprosy in just -if we include the debut friendly- 7 games.
