Far from giving back to Cruzeiro the years of training and the possibility of turning professional, he threw everything away and decided that his last dance would be for Corinthians. Unnecessary.

15 years ago magic came to the Park? Ariel Ortega put on the shirt of #newells to do things how are you?? pic.twitter.com/9e7SxZoLGG — Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) September 13, 2019

He made his debut with Passarella in 1991. In ’96 he was champion of America together with Francescoli, Crespo and other great soccer players. That same year he moved to Valencia, his first European experience. Then came Parma and Sampdoria, just before he returned to Núñez for the first time in 2000. After Japan-Korea 2002, he signed with Turkish side Fenerbache, but things did not go well. He returned to the country to play in Newell’sand after two years in the Leprosyreturned again to River.

His problems with alcohol played a trick on him, and in 2008 Simeone did not want him on the squad. He went on loan to Independiente de Rivadavia and returned to The band one year later. In 2010 he said goodbye for the last time already in the twilight of his career. All Boys and Defensores de Belgrano, his last stops before hanging up his boots. Hero of Argentine soccer.

He would only return to the Ciclón in 2009. In 2014, he became an idol by lifting the long-awaited Copa Libertadores. But a large part of the soccer community assures that he is a fan of HurricaneAnd he never played there.

In Rosario they don’t forget! Newell’s remembers Maradona, who wore the shirt of La Leprosy. ? #DiegoEterno. ? @Newells pic.twitter.com/mJPj4kNNuT — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 25, 2021

But before that he had a scale: Newell’s. Between 1993 and 1994, Pelusa wore the jersey of Leprosy in just -if we include the debut friendly- 7 games.