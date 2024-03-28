“The Fism assembly was of particular importance also because it documented, in a meeting which brought together scientific societies and institutions, the important and strategic role of the former in influencing the reform paths that are underway, as regards both the hospital network and the territorial network.Another very important element that was the subject of debate in the Fism assembly was the role of scientific societies in the production of guidelines and how much this also affects the reform path of the law on healthcare negligence Healthcare fault which also has an important weight in the increase in public spending under the heading of “defensive medicine”. This was said by Antonino Giarratano, president of Siaarti (Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care), in Rome in occasion of the '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies – Towards the States General Fism'.

There was also a lot of talk about the “good clinical practices that Siaarti has been producing for some years. The project for the production and revision of the guidelines has not, in fact, achieved its intended purpose – notes Giarratano – due to the fact that their costs and their processing times, on average 2 years, have not so far allowed the extensive production of guidelines and clinical-organizational standards that would instead be necessary”. Siaarti “is ready to face the new vision, deploying the best resources in the production of organizational models, structural and technological standards and good clinical practices, collaborating with the Higher Institute of Health whose guidance function is necessary”.