“There has been an ’empty cradle’ emergency in Italy for years, which is why we have to completely redesign the network of birth points to make them more efficient and able to provide better assistance to women. Even today this network is organized as if we had 200 thousand births a year but this is no longer the case. In 2020 we still have more than one hundred centers in Italy under 500 births per year and 200 under 1000. Too few for a structure. But nothing was done. Today the average age of the first child has risen and women need to have answers in the centers that live up to expectations and pathologies related to even late motherhood “. Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology on the sidelines of the General States of birth in Rome, explained this to Adnkronos Salute.

“In the revision of Ministerial Decree 70 on which we are working, there is a proposal by the scientific societies to reduce birth points. The choice, however, is political and we know that many mayors are opposed to the closure of birth points but in Italy there are not 100 islands with birth points ”, comments Orfeo.

“These States-General bring together the social partners, politics, health care and schools to tackle an overall problem in many respects – continues Orfeo – something has been done with the Family Act, but we await the implementing decrees. It is also necessary to address the issue of parenthood which today in Italy is not much at the center of discussions. And to help our kids accelerate the transition to adulthood because reproductive health doesn’t last a lifetime. “