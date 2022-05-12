Mondadori has announced a special edition for the series of books dedicated to the Throne of Swords, novels written by George RR Martin and which you have seen adapted to the small screen with the now become pop culture series “Game of Thrones”.

While waiting for the new book that should close the circle, Mondadori has decided to create a special edition of the books released so far of the Throne of Swords. All covers are by Micaela Alcaino and each represent the logos of the five main houses that compete in their own way for the throne to rule over Westeros:

Stark

Lannister

Baratheon

Targaryen

Tyrell

The new edition of the series of novels will be released on June 20 this year, so very little is missing. One of the most important news is probably the fact that the titles of the books will be in Italian. But if you were expecting a hardcover version, know that this collection is not. In fact, these are just flexible covers. The hardcover version of the books, also published by Mondadori, is available on Amazon at the price of 23.75 euros.

The news of this new edition came through the Facebook page Oscar Mondadori Vaultwhich jokingly also refers to new book by George RR Martinsaying: “Nope, we don’t have any news on The Winds of Winter yet. But we carry on, huh? In the hope that …“. Yes, because there are so many fans who are waiting for the new chapter in the story of “A Song of Ice and Fire”, since the TV series is now over, many thought it would arrive soon, especially since Martin himself had specified that the new one book would arrive in 2021. We are in the middle of 2022 and unfortunately there is no news yet. But if you want to immerse yourself in the world of Game of Thrones, you can do so with the upcoming spin-off series.