“We welcome with favor and confidence the approval of the waiting list decree by Parliament. The measure represents an important first step towards the goal of responding effectively and efficiently to the health requests of the Italian citizen”, but “resources will be needed”. This is how Luca Marino, vice president of the Health section of Unindustria, comments on the conversion, voted yesterday, of the decree into law.

“Reducing diagnostic times is a fundamental step to make the system more efficient and to save human lives – continues Marino – The measures identified to increase productivity within public facilities, introducing greater flexibility in the management of healthcare system professionals, are excellent. We are very satisfied with the involvement, for the first time, in a structured way, of the accredited private sector as a fundamental element for achieving the set objectives. The measure that involves all the accredited private facilities within the regional Cups is also good, a measure for which Unindustria, with its companies associated with the healthcare section, actively contributed for its finalization with the Lazio region”.

“However – he adds – all this will not be enough if it is not supported by further actions by the ministry which will have the delicate task of identifying the necessary economic resources, as well as coordinating the action of all the actors involved in order to achieve the set objective. We are confident – concludes Marino – that Minister Schillaci will not miss this precious opportunity to obtain a result that would be epochal”.