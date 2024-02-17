Home page World

Firefighters and residents of Marradi stand on the city street after an earthquake in September 2023. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Fabio Blaco/Zuma

There has been another earthquake in Italy. The epicenter was in the Tuscany region, which is also very popular with vacationers.

Florence – An earthquake caused excitement in Italy on Saturday afternoon. At around 1 p.m. the earth shook. The epicenter was in the small community of Marradi in Tuscany. According to initial findings, no one was injured.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the earthquake reached a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale. The German Federal Association for Geothermal Energy classifies earthquakes of this strength as “very light”. Accordingly, although they are “often noticeable”, damage to buildings is rather rare. This also corresponds to the first reports from Italy.

Earthquake hits Tuscany: Region President speaks out

“Earthquake shock felt in Marradi,” wrote Eugenio Giani, the president of the Tuscany region, on X (formerly Twitter). Inspections of the buildings are underway. So far there have been no reports of damage from the Marradi community, Giani continued. The mayor of the city, Tommaso Triberti, also confirmed that no damage had been found so far. However, the people in the city had left their homes.

Marradi was only hit by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake at the end of September 2023. Various buildings were damaged.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Italy

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Italy. The background is that the Apennine mountain range was formed by the collision of the African and Eurasian plates. The African plate is still pushing under the Eurasian plate. There is also pressure from the smaller Adriatic plate. The resulting tension is regularly discharged in earthquakes.

For Tuscany it is the next bad news. Five people were killed when a supermarket construction site collapsed in Florence.