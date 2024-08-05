In Sinaloa and other states of Mexico, there will be heavy rains with very heavy rains during this Monday due to the presence of various meteorological phenomena, however, intense heat will persist with temperatures above 40 °C, according to reports from Conagua.

The Mexican monsoon, in interaction with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will cause intense to very heavy rains in northwest Mexico, including Sinaloa. These precipitations will be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail. The Baja California peninsula will also experience rain and showers.

In the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, a low pressure channel, together with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers and heavy rains. Very heavy rains are expected in Chiapas and Oaxaca. Similarly, the humidity of both coasts will favor showers, electrical discharges and potential hail in the north, northeast, east and center of the national territory.

The hot weather will persist in the northwest, north and northeast of Mexico, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula. Temperatures will exceed 40 °C in areas of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

In addition, a possible tropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean, located south of the central Mexican Pacific coast, will move west-northwest, generating heavy to very heavy rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, along with gusts of wind and high waves on the coasts of these entities.

Rain forecast for Monday, August 5, 2024:

– Heavy to very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

– Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Veracruz and Tabasco.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Morelos, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

– Isolated showers (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Queretaro.

Heavy rains can cause puddles, flooding and landslides, as well as rising river and stream levels. Wind gusts could topple trees and billboards.

Maximum temperature forecast for Monday, August 5, 2024:

– 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

– 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

– 30 to 35 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Morelos, southwest of Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperature forecast for the early morning of Monday, August 5, 2024:

– 0 to 5 °C: Durango, State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind and wave forecast for Monday, August 5, 2024:

– Gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua; waves of 1 to 2 meters: coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

– Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato.

This forecast underlines the need to take precautions against adverse weather phenomena and stay informed through official Conagua channels.