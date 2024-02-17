''Remove this system of spending caps which apparently tend to limit private healthcare. In reality they only serve to protect the great healthcare system of the north, especially that of Lombardy which has carried out an essential function over the years, when it has taken on the burden of treating half of Italy''. Thus the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, who participated in the conference ''A great commitment to health'' in the Piccinni Theater in Bari, in the presence of the health minister Orazio Schillaci and the undersecretary Marcello Gemmato.

Emiliano highlighted the progress of the Apulian healthcare system which has risen in essential levels of assistance ''from the second to last place in Italy up to the tenth''. Furthermore – he recalled – ''the Bari polyclinic is the first heart transplant facility in Italy to give an example of the excellence we have achieved. We need to recover the passive mobility which we have halved but which is still high, with the help of all the forces at our disposal and without having to stop healthcare services because we have reached the budget ceiling.” “How do we need to having equality of arms – he added – you must put us in a position to complete the hiring. We have already completed competition lists that we cannot continue due to the per inhabitant funding gap from the national health fund which is an unbearable inequality and which must be filled. We await with a spirit of loyal collaboration towards the government and all the political forces, because – explained Emiliano – when it comes to health there are no electoral campaigns to do, there are no elections to win, we just have to roll up up our sleeves and find the best way to solve every problem.”

“The principle of equality of means, of men and women, of finance and of work structures throughout the health system must be achieved. This is what the Republic must and can do. Starting – he concluded – with the increase in financing of the health fund to deal with the increased costs of energy, contracts and everything else''.