“The turning point in local medicine evidently has, first of all, to do with services close to patients and citizens. However, we must not forget that this 'physicality' remains important. But digital solutions fundamentally enhance further, create a system healthcare 2.0, in the sense of being even more efficient but not replacing respect for the absolutely fundamental contact between citizens and the system through its operators and doctors”. Americo Cicchetti, general director of health planning at the Ministry of Health, said this in Bari, speaking on the sidelines of the conference on 'A great commitment to health', talking about territorial medicine and the relationship that its development has with digitalisation.

“Surely – he continues – technology and infrastructure are important but what is important, in my opinion, is the organization of work which allows the digital solution, telemedicine, intelligence tools to be placed at the center of attention artificial”. Tools which, however, “cannot ignore the role of the operator. Then there is a second fundamental thing: the transmission of a digital culture, that is, making digital and telemedicine and teleconsultation solutions intelligible and understandable by citizens, especially for older people.” “In reality we are in a world in which even the elderly are starting to become more and more familiar with these tools,” she added. “So we have the right context to be able to truly change and transform our healthcare service from the ground up. It is important to have the trust of citizens – concluded Cicchetti – and communication has an extremely central role in this”.

“We are already in the future – he underlines -, there is certainly no lack of work. We are fundamentally implementing reforms and a very important investment plan linked to the Pnrr which concerns the digital transformation of the entire national health service, with particular attention to citizens and therefore to arrive where the assistance is actually needed, that is, to the patient's home”.. “Digital solutions – he added – are absolutely fundamental to transform the healthcare service and make it sustainable over time, also guaranteeing that accessibility to care which is based on direct contact with healthcare workers and especially with doctors”.