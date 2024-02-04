You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
'Lucho' Díaz fought to tie the stellar Premier League match.
Liverpool and Arsenal They are playing the match on date 23 of the Premier League. The Colombian Luis Diaz He is a starter and key player in the team. Jurgen Klopp, that has seemed uncomfortable and unresolved.
It was a terrible start for the Reds, a serious mistake at the start cost Liverpool dearly. The defense left a ball served to Bukayo Saka which declared the partial 1-0 at minute 14.
However, Luis Diaz appeared in the rescue of the Liverpool. The Colombian was one of the players who fought the most and created danger in the front of the team. Merseyside.
About the injury time, Luis Diaz He battled a leaked ball and with the tip of his foot tried to send a cross, fortunately the ball hit the defender's hand Gabriel Magalhaes and went into the back of the goal for the partial 1-1 at the end of the first half.
The referee of the match was also correct, who decided to give the advantage and validate the goal against.
News in development…
