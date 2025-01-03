The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has concluded that the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, had changed his mobile phone on October 23, just a week after the Supreme Court (TS) prosecuted him for the alleged revelation of secrets against Alberto González Amador, the partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In a report, the UCO analyzes the telephone numbers and IMISI/IMEI associated with the cards of the telephone device seized from García Ortiz during the search carried out in his office on October 30.

The UCO indicates that “the start of activity of the IMSISs linked to these IMEIs is dated October 23, 2024, that is, there would have been a change of telephone terminal on that day with respect to the aforementioned cards“.