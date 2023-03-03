Initially intended to treat type 2 diabetes, this drug suppresses appetite and lengthens the feeling of satiety by slowing down stomach emptying. Its use has gone viral on networks by people who want to lose weight, but Ozempic has strong side effects and promotes the appearance of Eating Disorders.

“In most people it produces a reduction in hunger, a significant decrease in food consumption. This begins to generate a feeling of satisfaction, especially in a fat-phobic society where we are very exposed to aesthetic violence and which ultimately leads to that people develop eating disorders derived from this use of the drug”, points out Paola Sabogal, nutritionist and psychologist.







“There are a lot of people who come to us because they are binge eating” after leaving Ozempic, Sabogal explains. “In the end, what happens is that the relationship with food is more and more problematic.”

“We have a lot of evidence of how harmful the prescription of weight loss and its physical effects are (…) Also in the development of eating disorders at the mental health level. There are many ways to promote health that we know today in days that don’t happen to promote weight loss, like working on sleep, decreasing work hours, working on a lot of things that can really improve quality of life and health without having to go through weight loss procedures that often long-term, they can lead to many more health problems,” he concludes.