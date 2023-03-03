Sakhir’s was definitely not the Friday Carlos Sainz would have expected. The Ferrari driver seemed satisfied at the conclusion of last week’s tests, in which he immediately found a good feeling with his SF-23.

A feeling that he seems to have almost completely lost today, having to deal with a car that behaved very differently. To the point that in FP1 it led him to spin and lose more.

“We were testing a few things on the car, trying to fine-tune some things we wanted to test in FP1; we used the medium tyres, which we wanted to get rid of in FP1, to use the softs in the night session. And yeah, it didn’t all go according to plan.” the plans”, explained the Spaniard, 14th at the end of the day, when asked about the spin.

“It wasn’t intentional. But yes, it was a test gone wrong and we went back for FP2. But then I lost some track time, lost some feeling and probably paid the price in the FP2”.

“However, the car doesn’t give me the same sensations as in the tests. So we are evaluating what it could be, the track conditions have changed a bit. And it seems that the performance has changed too. So we will take a look during the night and try to put the pieces together tomorrow,” he added.

When asked to go into more detail on these differences compared to testing, he continued: “The car simply doesn’t respond exactly as I expected or as it did in testing. For this reason I’m struggling a little more with the balance. But we hope to put it back in place for tomorrow”.

Therefore, he didn’t go too far on expectations for tomorrow’s qualifying: “If the car will return to the same way it did in the tests and I’ll be able to put together a good lap, they all seem very close, so it’s impossible to make predictions. But I certainly hope it goes better of today”.

The revelation of the day was Aston Martin, which hoisted itself in front of everyone with Fernando Alonso. But the son of art doesn’t see it as a surprise. “We said it. I think we all said yesterday that we expect them to be in a fight. I’m not sure if they are strong enough to beat Red Bull. Who knows? But they sure look like they are in a fight.”

One of the aspects the Maranello team will have to focus on tomorrow, thinking about Sunday’s race, is tire degradation, which had been one of the F1-75’s Achilles heels in the second half of 2022.

“I think we will all suffer from tire degradation. Last year it was one of our main weaknesses, but this year it is still an issue we have to deal with. But yes, it is our main focus for tomorrow as well and for the race, to try to improve the degradation and be stronger on Sunday,” he concluded.