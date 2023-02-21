There are already three patients who managed to overcome an HIV infection after a bone marrow transplant. The donor’s stem cells, as in previous cases, had a genetic mutation that shields the body from contagion. This milestone, impossible to replicate in the general population, gives clues about future therapies and solutions to this disease that, to this day, still has no cure.
