A study based on information from more than 21,000 boys and girls concluded that having lived the first year of life in a pandemic or having had a pregnant person infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy does not have a great impact on the neurological development of babies. . However, they did find a slightly increased risk of having a developmental communication delay. We explain it.
