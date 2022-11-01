The series of “The last of us” will start in 2023 on HBO Max. The adaptation of the famous video game that puts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the roles of Joel and Ellie has revealed his release date accidentally. Without giving rise to an official announcement, the streaming platform detailed what day we will be able to see the first chapter of one of the most anticipated productions of next year.

The day appears (at least for now) only in the United States region, right in the description of the official trailer that can be found in the streaming catalog.

“The Last of Us” stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay. Photo: HBO

To the surprise of the most fans, we will not have to wait too long to see the characters in live action, since the date is closer than we anticipated.

When does “The last of us” premiere, the series?

In line with everything mentioned above, “The last of us” will be released on January 15, 2023, much earlier than the vast majority expected.

Premiere date of “The last of us” specified on HBO Max United States. Photo: HBO Max capture

The series will be available on both the HBO television channel and its HBO Max streaming platform.

What is “The Last of Us” about?

“Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to break 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsay) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey as the two must traverse the United States and depend on each other for survival.

The story will follow the basis of the video game, but it will not be completely the same. This was stated by Neil Druckman, creator of the PlayStation title and showrunner of the series.

“Sometimes they stay quite close,” he noted. “Other times they go too far to get a better result because we’re dealing with a different medium,” Druckman said.