The pandemic has put the issue of health on the table in the French electoral debate. Two years of health crisis weigh on the back of the current president, Emmanuel Macron, while an ambiguous position around vaccines against Covid-19 may take its toll on his opponent, Marine Le Pen. Both candidates, from their ideological shores, promise to strengthen the health system.
#Health #health #France #proposals #Macron #Pen #health #matters
War of Ukraine Austrian Chancellor Nehammer talks with Putin in Moscow “very directly, openly and harshly”
Nehammer is the first leader of a Western European country to meet Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.Of...
Leave a Reply