





07:36 A health worker vaccinates a child against malaria in Ndhiwa, Homabay county, western Kenya, on September 13, 2019. AFP – BRIAN ONGORO

The Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi) reported that from 2024, 18 million doses of the malaria vaccine will begin to be administered in 12 African countries. Nine of these nations had never received vaccines against the disease. Benin, Niger, Cameroon, Uganda, Burundi, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia will be the beneficiaries. The WHO has highlighted the importance of inoculating citizens against this disease, which claims nearly 500,000 lives annually in Africa.