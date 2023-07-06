J-POP Manga announces that the promotion is available starting today Manga Summer Camp in all participating comic shops. All summer shopping at least three manga from the publisher in one of selected outlets we will receive as a gift the practical Manga Summer Bag tote bag.

Let’s find out more details about the initiative together thanks to the press release of the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Manga Summer Camp At all participating comic shops, starting from July 5 with the purchase of three volumes, the exclusive summer tote bag of J-POP Manga is a gift! Milan, July 5, 2023. Are you preparing for a summer of reading in full otaku style? J-POP Manga rewards you with promotion Manga Summer Camp! From July 5th all over Italy, at the comic shops participating in the initiativewith the purchase of three volumes of J-POP Manga catalog you will receive as a gift there Summer Camp Baga 100% cotton tote bag with an exclusive print made especially for summer 2023. Run to your trusted comic store! Discover all the comic shops participating in the Manga Summer Camp promotion at this link!

Source: J-POP Manga