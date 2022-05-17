Official figures report 6 million deaths during the pandemic, but WHO estimates speak of up to 15 million. Behind these disproportionate numbers, there are the same gaps in racial and social inequality that affect all countries: white people and those with more economic means are the ones who accumulate the least individual and community mourning.
