“Cures for the ankylosing spondylitis they are more and more effective. Extraordinary progress has been made: until twenty years ago we did not have a therapeutic strategy. Since then we have used drugs that block small proteins involved in inflammation. In this way we have restored a normal quality of life to our patients, blocking the progression of the radiographic damage. More recently we have had the opportunity to use tablets to be taken orally daily with a very powerful action on pain and inflammation. But the diagnosis is still late”. So Francesco Ciccia, professor of Rheumatology at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, on the sidelines of the event ‘Don’t turn your back on it – know and communicate ankylosing spondylitis’.

A media tutorial organized in Milan by AbbVie to present the second edition of the information and awareness campaign ‘Don’t turn your back on him’ (‘Don’t Turn Your Back On It’), an international initiative developed by the company in close collaboration with patient associations and specialists from all over Europe. In Italy, the campaign is conducted in collaboration with the national association of rheumatic patients Anmar Onlus.

“When it comes to ankylosing spondylitis – says Ciccia – early diagnosis is essential. In Europe there is a diagnostic delay of 8 years between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis. This means condemning a young subject of productive age and socially active to a substantial disability due to the extent of the pain and the functional limitation. Early diagnosis means restoring quality of life to our patient and also avoiding what may be the sequelae of the disease. In fact, the inflammation in ankylosing spondylitis involves the formation of bone bridges with a blockage of the column that in extreme cases bends and blocks the patient without the possibility of movement”.