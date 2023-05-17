Cruz Azul is moving fleetingly with the aim of having the squad ready for the next tournament as soon as possible. The team from the country’s capital understands that before getting the signing of new players, they must speed up the cleanup of the squad. At the moment and after Funes Mori’s departure as a free agent was announced yesterday, there are four names that have formally left the La Noria team.
More transfer news in Liga MX
However, at least two or three more casualties from the first team are expected for the summer transfer window and once these take place. then the directive will begin with the formal arrival of players, in the understanding that the direct order of the cooperative is to invest a huge number of millions of dollars with the aim of forming a squad that is capable of fighting for the League title MX. That is why there are 4 confirmed names on the list today that could add a lot to those of the country’s capital.
In the negotiations opened for the signing of Carlos Salcedo, which is complex but everything remains open, the machine will knock on the door of Grupo Orlegi for the possible purchases of the attacking duo of Santos, the center forward Harold Preciado and his direct partner the Argentine midfielder Juan Brunetta. In addition, “Tuca” would be recommended for the possible signing of “Toro” Fernández, a center forward with whom he met in Juárez and who will return to the club that owns his letter, Celta de Vigo.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#footballers #sign #Cruz #Azul #summer #market
Leave a Reply