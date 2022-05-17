Sight is the most precious asset and we recognize its true value only when we have lost it. But “prevention and treatment must start from an early age – recommends Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi) -. The first eye examination must be done at birth, then at 3 years of age, on the first day of school, from 10 to 15 years because this is the age of onset of myopia, from 40 to 60 years of age every 2 years and after 60 years once a year “. This Soi calendar is the “best insurance to always get perfect eyesight throughout your life”. Anyone who has “undergone eye surgery must have lifelong checks”. With the eye examination “we do prevention, diagnosis, prescription of correction, therapy and see if there are other hidden diseases” he concludes.