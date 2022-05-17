While the influencers, streamers, youtubers or whatever we want to call the prescribers of the new millennium do not bite the hand that feeds them, intelligently, putting through the roof any production that bears the Marvel label – with the exception of the involuntary share of the Sony label , with B-series nonsense like ‘Morbius’ that will win over time-, some outcasts of current cultural journalism, veterans with punctured brains and tired minds, we find ourselves in the obligation, almost moral, to air the dirty laundry of an audiovisual invasion of irregular quality that has an unbeatable promotional campaign if we talk about La Casa de las Ideas. Thanks to social networks and our need to share what is trending in our profiles instead of supporting those who really need it, that colleague with concerns and his ingenious crowdfunding, there are proposals that sell themselves, dancing the water to the multinationals. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has energized the box office, thanks to Sam Raimi’s touch. A few days before its premiere, the first season of ‘Moon Knight’ ended, perhaps the most overrated series of the marvelite team. After a fun and hopeful pilot chapter, the course of events has been tedious, revealing itself as an undercover remake of ‘The Mummy’ -closer to Tom Cruise than Brendan Fraser, far from Universal-, unable to take advantage of the virtues of starting comic. Although we leave the vignettes aside, because each medium is a world, we already know that, the fact that the comics explain his personality disorder to you in just a few pages, while his jump to the real image needs a complete season, and not makes it completely clear, it says a lot about the result.

One aside, why is Doctor Strange no longer Doctor Strange and instead Moon Knight has been translated as Moon Knight? One of the great mysteries of the present. The Mass became the Hulk definitively to universalize the sale of toys and merchandising, but there is no clear policy with a subject so present in our lives. Returning to the star series of Disney +, after the ironic pause, it should be remembered that Oscar Isaac is fully employed trying to reflect, sometimes by making faces with an accent, the dissociative personality of the main character, whose duality does not go well narratively, although it works at other levels. You empathize with his role immediately from him, with a promising beginning, but the development of the different existential variants of him does not stop tripping over himself. The reflection of mental health problems is sparse, and we are not, at all, before the Marc Spector of the comics, and he needs it. ‘Moon Knight’ entangles itself, pretending to be psychologically dense so that the viewer feels intelligent, something that Christopher Nolan knows how to do very well, although the audience is not, precisely, before a brainy show. The first steps of the story are on the right track, the portrait of the protagonist is endearing, but the evolution of the plot seems extremely boring, whichever way you look at it, unless we embrace the fandom in a sectarian plan with a bandage on the eyes (an option as valid as any other).

Ethan Hawke plays the villain of ‘Moon Knight’.



‘Moon Knight’ does not take advantage of the path opened by ‘Legion’, a laudable adaptation of another Marvel header with which it has points in common in some passages, and squeezes Egyptian mythology with questionable will. The villain embodied by Ethan Hawke blurs, deepens just enough and that attempt to emulate Indiana Jones looking in the mirror of ‘Fight Club’, as Isaac himself has commented in an interview, does not end up marrying, with a very discreet season finale. Perhaps it is the weakest series in the Marvel catalog, within the famous canon. Hopefully a werewolf appears in its continuation, right?

‘Moon Knight’ is available on Disney+.