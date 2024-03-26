A new date of the Professional League Cup is about to begin and River must visit the Adolfo Tomas Duco Stadium to face Huracán for matchday number 12. Martin Demichelis' team arrives at the top of group A with 21 points thanks to the goal difference, since Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield They also have the same number of units and fight to stay in the classification zone.
They will face a rival that has just lost by the minimum against Barracas Central and has no chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals. While River won its last match against Lobo by 3 to 1 on date 11, however, the most recent event is a friendly against Mendoza Leprosy where they fell by 4 to 0 in a match where they played with a team made up of a mix of starters and substitutes.
Date: Friday March 29
Location: Patricios Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Tomas Adolfo Duco
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 6:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 4:30 p.m. in Mexico
The Professional Soccer League has not yet announced who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this match.
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
HURRICANE: Galindez; De La Fuente, Tobio, Carrizo, Ibáñez; Echeverría, Alarcón; Mazzantti, Pussetto, Fértoli; Garate.
RIVER:Armani; Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Villagra, Aliendro, Barco, Fernández; Solari, Borja.
River wins by 2 goals to 0.
