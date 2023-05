06:27 “Let’s protect trans children,” reads a banner held by a protester against a law passed in the state of Mississippi that prohibits gender-affirming therapies for minors. Similar legislation was passed in Florida, United States, on May 17, 2023. © Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned access to hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors in the state, arguing that they are “irreversible” and that they “mutilate” young people. However, these therapies improve the mental health of trans minors and can save their lives.