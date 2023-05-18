For a few months there has been talk that the current generation consoles will be having new versions, this to make it a little more striking to acquire them by the public. And although so much Microsoft as sony They have not confirmed anything, more information has come out that could ensure that their departure is close.

During a recent interview, the CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, He commented that obviously we will see these consoles, especially due to the demanding standards in terms of quality expected. And it is that future games are going to require a small boost, including one of their creations under construction, GTA VIof which there are still not many details beyond the leak of 2022.

For its part, the issue of having canceled Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthis in terms of your version of nintendoswitch, which might not have met the minimum specifications. However, it is suggested that they will continue to support it, that can be seen with video games that reach the platform, the clearest example is LEGO 2K Drive.

Logic leads us to the fact that new devices of sony and Microsoft are imminent, and it is possible that we will see them in future conferences of the same, first it could happen with PlayStation in its showcase in the next week. As to Xboxin June they will have their conference in which they will show the company’s next games and also their direct dedicated to Starfield.

Via: gamesindustry

Editor’s note: The truth is, the statements were quite vague, but it is obvious that Sony and Microsoft have not yet released the specifications of the new projects. It sure won’t take long for the consoles to be revealed to us.