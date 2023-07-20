





06:58 File image of a cough syrup. © Getty Images/iStockphoto – Ariawan Armoko

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that one of its laboratories detected a high content of a toxic substance for the human body, propylene glycol, in a syrup marketed under the name Naturcold in Cameroon. The WHO is investigating the origin of this product, whose label includes the name of the pharmaceutical company Fraken International, based in England. Its provenance is a mystery, as UK health regulators say there is no company with that name on British soil. The case worries after hundreds of deaths of children related to the intake of adulterated syrups.