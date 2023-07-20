The Spanish women’s team is preparing to play the 2023 World Cup, which is already underway. His journey will begin against the Costa Rican team. “We have an exciting, very competitive team that is going to give everything on the field to leave Spain in the best possible position”, these are the words of the top scorer in LaLiga F.
“When people talk about demanding, they have to take into account that in football there are many details that must be taken into account, but no one doubts that the first ones to demand ourselves are ourselves. I’m sure that we will all give 200% to play a good role, “says Alba.
Many eyes will be on the Spanish team in this World Cup, they are in the bag of favorites
Women’s World Cup
The Spanish women’s soccer team is about to face its third World Cup to date. The debut of the Spanish in this tournament was in the edition held in Canada in 2015
|
Year
|
Campus
|
Position
|
2015
|
Canada
|
Group stage
|
2019
|
France
|
round of 16
More news about the Women’s World Cup
women’s euro cup
There are more Eurocups that the Spanish have been able to enjoy. Up to six times they have played this tournament.
|
Year
|
Campus
|
Position
|
1997
|
Norway and Sweden
|
semifinals
|
2005
|
England
|
Group stage
|
2013
|
Sweden
|
Quarter finals
|
2017
|
Netherlands
|
Quarter finals
|
2022
|
England
|
Quarter finals
With Euro 2022 being postponed for a year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, qualifying for the World Cup was almost complete.
There were many goals that the Spanish women’s team endorsed on their way to qualify for this World Cup
|
Date
|
Game
|
Result
|
Sep 16, 2021
|
Faroe Islands
|
0-10V
|
21 sept 2021
|
Hungary
|
0-7V
|
Oct 26, 2021
|
Ukraine
|
0-6V
|
25 Nov 2021
|
Faroe Islands
|
12-0V
|
30 Nov 2021
|
Scotland
|
8-0V
|
April 12, 2022
|
Scotland
|
0-2V
|
Sep 2, 2022
|
Hungary
|
3-0V
|
Sep 6, 2022
|
Ukraine
|
5-0V
Next we will show you the list of players who will travel to play this world tournament
|
Position
|
player
|
Age
|
Club
|
BY
|
Mass
|
23
|
real Madrid
|
BY
|
Enith Salon
|
twenty-one
|
Valencia
|
BY
|
Tasting Coll
|
22
|
FC Barcelona
|
DEF
|
Oihane Hernandez
|
23
|
real Madrid
|
DEF
|
Laia Codina
|
23
|
FC Barcelona
|
DEF
|
Ona Batlle
|
24
|
FC Barcelona
|
DEF
|
Rocio Galvez
|
26
|
real Madrid
|
DEF
|
Irene Paredes
|
32
|
FC Barcelona
|
DEF
|
Olga Carmona
|
23
|
real Madrid
|
DEF
|
Ivana Andres
|
29
|
real Madrid
|
CEN
|
Jenni Beautiful
|
23
|
Pachuca
|
CEN
|
Teresa Abelleira
|
23
|
real Madrid
|
CEN
|
Aitana Bonmati
|
25
|
FC Barcelona
|
CEN
|
Alexia Putellas
|
29
|
FC Barcelona
|
CEN
|
Maria Perez
|
twenty-one
|
FC Barcelona
|
CEN
|
Irene Guerrero
|
26
|
Atletico Madrid
|
CEN
|
Claudia Zornoza
|
32
|
real Madrid
|
OF THE
|
Mariona Caldentey
|
27
|
FC Barcelona
|
OF THE
|
eva navarro
|
22
|
Atlético de Msadrid
|
OF THE
|
Salma Paralluelo
|
19
|
FC Barcelona
|
OF THE
|
Athena del Castillo
|
22
|
real Madrid
|
OF THE
|
round dawn
|
26
|
I raised
|
OF THE
|
Esther Gonzalez
|
27
|
FC Barcelona
Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas, two-time Ballon d’Or winner, is one of the best players, not only for the Spanish team but also for the World Cup. Alexia Putellas is one of the players to keep in mind at this World Cup.
round dawn
The forward of Levante is going to be one of the highest references in attack for the Spanish. Alba is the top scorer of LaLiga F
Jorge Vilda
Who will be in charge of directing these players during the World Cup will be Jorge Vilda. The Spanish coach has been at the controls of the women’s team since July 1, 2015.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Costa Rica
|
July 21
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Zambia
|
July 26
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Japan
|
July 31st
|
9:00 a.m.
According to the predictions, Spain will lead Group C and will advance to the next round. Here comes the hardest job where they will have to face great teams that also choose to become world champions.
Spain is one of the teams that enter the bag of favorites. She shouldn’t have any problems qualifying as the first in the group.
Prediction: semifinals
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Spain #Womens #World #Cup #players #matches #road #final
Leave a Reply