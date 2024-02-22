AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/22/2024 – 16:07

A circular stone square that was discovered in Peru in 2018 dates back to 4,750 years ago, as remote as the Egyptian pyramids and the megalithic monument of Stonehenge, a group of scientists confirmed this Thursday (22) after carrying out radiocarbon tests.

“The megalithic circular square is 4,750 years old, which means 2,700 BC and is contemporary with the pyramids in Egypt and Stonehenge, in England,” archaeologist Patricia Chirinos in Cajamarca (north) told AFP.

The discovery dates back to 2018, but it was only this month that researchers were able to confirm the age and importance of the site, after overcoming delays due to the pandemic.

“In 2018, it was discovered by a group of Peruvian and American archaeologists, and is located in the mountainous areas of the Callacpuma archaeological site, 8km from the city of Cajamarca, 800km north of Lima.

The site is characterized by its unique construction of large stones placed vertically, which form a structure approximately 20 meters in diameter with two concentric walls.

“It was a space for community ceremonies, this tells us that around 5,000 years ago the ancient Cajamarquinos held ceremonies on top of these hills”, explained Chirinos.

The director of the Archaeological Research Project indicated that this discovery is very important for the prehistory of Cajamarca and Peru because “it was not known that this type of structure was so old”.

The Ministry of Culture stated in a statement that “offerings of ceramics, fragments of quartz crystal, sodalite, anthracite and stone miniatures were found” in the surroundings of the square.

However, the discovery is not the oldest in Peru, as the citadel of Caral is 5,000 years old and is considered the most remote civilization in America and one of the oldest in the world along with those in Mesopotamia, Egypt, China, India and Crete.

The research was led by Chirinos and American archaeologist Jason Toohey, from the University of Wyoming.