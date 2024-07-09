“The Lombardy Region supports the actions of the third sector starting from listening to the associations through working group tables that involve the associations from the planning stage to better understand their needs”. This was reported to the microphones of Adnkronos by Elena Lucchini, Councilor for Family, Social Solidarity, Disability and Equal Opportunities, Lombardy Region, on the occasion of the event ‘The new role of patient associations in the health sector: the Patient Association Academy is born’, during which Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine launched a new model of collaboration between patient associations and civic organizations.